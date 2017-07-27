Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after it malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. One person was killed and seven injured.
Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after it malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. One person was killed and seven injured. Barbara J. Perenic Columbia Dispatch via AP
Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after it malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. One person was killed and seven injured. Barbara J. Perenic Columbia Dispatch via AP
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Ulta, Sephora coming. Horror at a state fair. A Sean Spicer tango?

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

July 27, 2017 8:21 AM

It’s Friday, July 27, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

Two bicyclists with the Fresno Cycling Club suffered major injuries when a motorcyclist drove into a pack of riders on Auberry Road, authorities said.

• A spinning, swinging ride at the Ohio State Fair broke apart, killing one and injuring seven Wednesday night.

Phone scammers for whom a deep, white-hot circle of Hell is reserved are targeting Mariposa-area people touched by the Detwiler Fire.

• The teenage driver who live-streamed the crash near Los Banos that killed her younger sister spit at law officers and kicked a paramedic, investigators say.

• Republicans today are expected to take another stab at replacing Obamacare, this time with a so-called “skinny bill” that targets key parts of the former president’s law. If that fails, the “South Beach bill” and “paleo bill” are reportedly next.

• It seems President Trump’s tweeted ban of transgender people in the military followed weeks of pressure from a Republican congresswoman. Meanwhile, a Fresno transgender woman who served in Desert Storm was shocked: “It just made me feel like my service was unvalued, that I didn’t exist.”

• Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears to have deployed an old political tactic: If the noise (in this case, Donald Trump) is too loud at home, get out of town (in this case, El Salvador).

Watch This Video

• Here are the details on Fresno’s new professional soccer team, starting with the unveiling of its simple name (which wasn’t a surprise if you’ve followed Stateside soccer of late).

Get ready for a higher level of soccer, Fresno. Here comes the USL.

Ray Beshoff, owner of the Fresno Football Club, and General Manager Frank Yallop talk about the buzz surrounding the announcement of the new pro-level soccer team, which will play at Chukchansi Park.

B. J. Anteola & John Walker The Fresno Bee

Good Stuff to Know

Ulta and Sephora shops are coming to Fresno shopping centers. Because one can never have too much cosmetics.

Josh Allen, the Firebaugh native and much-ballyhooed Wyoming quarterback, is now the face of Mountain West football, columnist Marek Warszawski says.

• This story about a woman giving a wailing, distressed boy comfort during an eight-hour transatlantic flight will shore up your faith in humanity.

• What are the bookmakers expecting from Fresno State football this fall after last season’s dreary 1-11? The answer is ... intriguing.

Justin Bieber hit a photographer with a pickup truck Wednesday night. Accidentally, police say.

• Hey hey, Dodgers. After last night’s wild 6-5 comeback victory over Minnesota, LA’s Boys in Blue are 40 games over .500 for the first time since 1974.

Outrè Scoops

Sean Spicer is hot property. Several TV networks are angling to hire him, but the sweetest buzz has the former White House press secretary doing the tango on “Dancing with the Stars.” Make it happen, ABC!

• Two teachers got hitched after meeting on “Jeopardy!” And yes, Alex Trebek was invited to the wedding.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video