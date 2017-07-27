Ulta, Sephora coming. Horror at a state fair. A Sean Spicer tango?

It’s Friday, July 27, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
• Two bicyclists with the Fresno Cycling Club suffered major injuries when a motorcyclist drove into a pack of riders on Auberry Road, authorities said.
• A spinning, swinging ride at the Ohio State Fair broke apart, killing one and injuring seven Wednesday night.
• Phone scammers for whom a deep, white-hot circle of Hell is reserved are targeting Mariposa-area people touched by the Detwiler Fire.
• The teenage driver who live-streamed the crash near Los Banos that killed her younger sister spit at law officers and kicked a paramedic, investigators say.
• Republicans today are expected to take another stab at replacing Obamacare, this time with a so-called “skinny bill” that targets key parts of the former president’s law. If that fails, the “South Beach bill” and “paleo bill” are reportedly next.
• It seems President Trump’s tweeted ban of transgender people in the military followed weeks of pressure from a Republican congresswoman. Meanwhile, a Fresno transgender woman who served in Desert Storm was shocked: “It just made me feel like my service was unvalued, that I didn’t exist.”
• Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears to have deployed an old political tactic: If the noise (in this case, Donald Trump) is too loud at home, get out of town (in this case, El Salvador).
• Here are the details on Fresno’s new professional soccer team, starting with the unveiling of its simple name (which wasn’t a surprise if you’ve followed Stateside soccer of late).
• Ulta and Sephora shops are coming to Fresno shopping centers. Because one can never have too much cosmetics.
• Josh Allen, the Firebaugh native and much-ballyhooed Wyoming quarterback, is now the face of Mountain West football, columnist Marek Warszawski says.
• This story about a woman giving a wailing, distressed boy comfort during an eight-hour transatlantic flight will shore up your faith in humanity.
• What are the bookmakers expecting from Fresno State football this fall after last season’s dreary 1-11? The answer is ... intriguing.
• Justin Bieber hit a photographer with a pickup truck Wednesday night. Accidentally, police say.
• Hey hey, Dodgers. After last night’s wild 6-5 comeback victory over Minnesota, LA’s Boys in Blue are 40 games over .500 for the first time since 1974.
• Sean Spicer is hot property. Several TV networks are angling to hire him, but the sweetest buzz has the former White House press secretary doing the tango on “Dancing with the Stars.” Make it happen, ABC!
• Two teachers got hitched after meeting on “Jeopardy!” And yes, Alex Trebek was invited to the wedding.
