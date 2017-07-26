Yoga instructor Amber Herzog-Lyman teamed up with Tracy Jensen of Dream Big Ranch in Sanger to bring goat yoga to town. They host both mom-and-me and adults classes with the goats, who are also therapy animals. Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee
Yoga instructor Amber Herzog-Lyman teamed up with Tracy Jensen of Dream Big Ranch in Sanger to bring goat yoga to town. They host both mom-and-me and adults classes with the goats, who are also therapy animals. Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Food Expo begins. Goat yoga. Chris Colfer drops by.

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

July 26, 2017 8:01 AM

It’s Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

Transgender people will be banned from the U.S. military, President Trump announced on Twitter this morning.

• The body of a Pacific Coast Trail hiker missing since July 8 was found in the Kings River.

• A 14-year-old survivor of the deadly crash in Merced County that was livestreamed on Instagram said she isn't mad at anyone and doesn't blame the driver.

• The president’s clear displeasure and public browbeating of Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues. Will he fire the former U.S. senator? “Time will tell,” Trump said in an interview. “Time will tell.”

• Nearly a million undocumented drivers could be licensed in California by the end of the year.

Watch This Video

• A precocious 5-year-old girl hung out with a Fresno police officer in an armored vehicle, playing Cops and Robbers. The video is adorable.

Watch a 5-year-old play Cops and Robbers with a real cop

At a church block party July 23, 2017, Fresno police officer Nick El-Helou spent more than an hour playing "catch the bad guys" with a 5-year-old identified only as Patsy on Fresno Police Department's Facebook page.

Fresno Police Department

Good Stuff to Know

• The Valley has achieved peak zen, thanks to a new yoga class that combines Downward Dog poses with baby goats.

Fresno Food Expo is today and Thursday. The annual gastronomic showcase has paid unexpected dividends to foodmakers and consumers alike.

Arnold Schwarzenegger to President Trump, riffing on climate change: “America did not drop out of the Paris agreement. ... There’s only one man that dropped out.”

• “It’s like a reunion here,” said Clovis native and “Glee” star Chris Colfer in a hometown stop to promote a new book.

• Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford is older, wiser and adhering to saner sleeping habits, he says in an interview with Bee columnist Marek Warszawski. But he’s as driven and meticulous as ever.

• Oh, joy: More road closures coming, courtesy of high-speed rail construction.

Outrè Scoops

• Was it worth it, selling hundreds of striped bass illegally on the black market? Considering the state’s punishment, these three Fresno fishermen are probably regretting it.

• Thanks the tech gods above for hot mics. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have heard U.S. Sen. Susan Collins ripping Donald Trump and referring to a congressman as “so unattractive it’s unbelievable.”

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video