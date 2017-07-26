Food Expo begins. Goat yoga. Chris Colfer drops by.

It’s Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Transgender people will be banned from the U.S. military, President Trump announced on Twitter this morning.
• The body of a Pacific Coast Trail hiker missing since July 8 was found in the Kings River.
• A 14-year-old survivor of the deadly crash in Merced County that was livestreamed on Instagram said she isn't mad at anyone and doesn't blame the driver.
• The president’s clear displeasure and public browbeating of Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues. Will he fire the former U.S. senator? “Time will tell,” Trump said in an interview. “Time will tell.”
• Nearly a million undocumented drivers could be licensed in California by the end of the year.
Watch This Video
• A precocious 5-year-old girl hung out with a Fresno police officer in an armored vehicle, playing Cops and Robbers. The video is adorable.
Good Stuff to Know
• The Valley has achieved peak zen, thanks to a new yoga class that combines Downward Dog poses with baby goats.
• Fresno Food Expo is today and Thursday. The annual gastronomic showcase has paid unexpected dividends to foodmakers and consumers alike.
• Arnold Schwarzenegger to President Trump, riffing on climate change: “America did not drop out of the Paris agreement. ... There’s only one man that dropped out.”
• “It’s like a reunion here,” said Clovis native and “Glee” star Chris Colfer in a hometown stop to promote a new book.
• Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford is older, wiser and adhering to saner sleeping habits, he says in an interview with Bee columnist Marek Warszawski. But he’s as driven and meticulous as ever.
• Oh, joy: More road closures coming, courtesy of high-speed rail construction.
Outrè Scoops
• Was it worth it, selling hundreds of striped bass illegally on the black market? Considering the state’s punishment, these three Fresno fishermen are probably regretting it.
• Thanks the tech gods above for hot mics. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have heard U.S. Sen. Susan Collins ripping Donald Trump and referring to a congressman as “so unattractive it’s unbelievable.”
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments