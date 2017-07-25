News for baklava fans. Jan Thomas pool report. Lawsuit over $5 million lottery jackpot

It’s Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• “I want to do this forever. Well, forever isn’t forever,” say Jan Thomas, whose swim school has taught kids and given parents peace of mind for nearly six decades. The school will stop offering classes in early August. “You know, it’s time,” says Thomas, who is now 80 years old.
• Things continue to look better this morning in the battle against the Detwiler Fire.
• The Senate Judiciary Committee announced this morning it has subpoenaed former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, seeking his public testimony about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.
• Senate Republicans today are expected to vote on whether to begin debate on the latest version of their stalled health-care bill. Sen. John McCain, recently diagnosed with brain cancer, is expected to be in the chamber. And President Trump, in addition to rooting on his fellow GOPers this morning, was doing this:
• The president’s recent browbeating of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is riling up some senators (Sessions was a Senate colleague for 20 years).
Watch This Video
• “She knows she’s done something wrong,” says the mother of a Stockton teenager who was at the wheel when her car crashed in Merced County, killing her 14-year-old sister. The crash and its aftermath was livestreamed on the driver’s phone.
Good Stuff to Know
• It takes a bit of effort of find Aladdin Bakery, but we’re told the gooey Mediterranean treats are die for. And for some extra flavor: The baker whipping up the baklava is a 27-year-old Syrian refugee.
• A man is suing California Lottery after it denied him a $5 million jackpot because his teen son bought the ticket (only grownups can play).
• “Game of Thrones” fans, we feel your geeked-out excitement about Season 7. In our latest Beehive podcast, we talk “GoT” and what’s up in Westeros.
Outrè Scoops
• Beware men disguising themselves online as Hooters waitresses. It can’t possibly turn out well.
• A man reaching for a dropped phone tumbled into a trash chute. Firefighters, holding their noses, fished him out.
• A model who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her at a Playboy mansion was arrested on suspicion of bringing heroin to a San Diego County jail.
