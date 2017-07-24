Olympian Michael Phelps lost to a shark in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.” It was billed as a race between Phelps and the predator but much to the disappointment of some Twitter users, Phelps didn’t actually swim in the water next to the shark.
July 24, 2017 7:54 AM

Michael Phelps’ shark tale. Deadly crash on Instagram. ‘Courageous hero’ at Starbucks

By Jody Murray

It’s Monday, July 24, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Merced County on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that she recorded live on Instagram.

A 10th person has died after being discovered in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in a Texas Walmart parking lot, authorities said this morning.

• Our series of stories on teen pregnancy and sex education continue with a closer look at the pregnancy rate among young Latinas. Is it really disproportionately high?

Jared Kushner – Donald Trump’s son-and-law and an inner-circle adviser in the White House – says in a statement release this morning last June’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was “a waste of time.” He is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee today.

• If it seems bulldozers and cranes outnumber buildings in downtown Fresno ... well, it only seems that way. Columnist Marek Warszawski asks: Will the debris eventually clear to reveal a reborn community, or is downtown’s sleepiness too baked-in to change?

• A man trying to evade Fresno police was shot early Sunday when he crashed into a gate at Simonian Farms then backed into two patrol vehicles, injuring one officer.

Watch This Video

• Police are calling the man who thwarted a would-be robber at Fresno Starbucks “a courageous hero.” The suspect had a knife. And the video is, well, see for yourself.

Fresno Starbucks customer fights robber armed with a knife

Surveillance video shows the frightening moments as a Fresno Starbucks customer fights a robber armed with a knife. The incident happened Thursday, July 20. The suspect, who was stabbed himself during the fight, got away but was later captured.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado The Fresno Bee

Good Stuff to Know

• Do you have cans of Bush’s Best beans in the cupboard? Give them a look-see. The company says some cans are defective.

• What if Raiders quarterback and Bulldog-for-Life Derek Carr had followed the siren call of his first love: basketball?

• One of our readers’ favorite contributors, Jill Simonian – a self-described Fresno gal in La-La-Land – admits to feeling a powerful pull to return home.

• A fond farewell to Stubbs, the honorary mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska. He was, by all accounts, a prince of a cat.

• Who’s on the concert stage at the Big Fresno Fair this fall? How about Ice Cube and the Goo Goo Dolls, for starters? Here are the details.

Outrè Scoops

• Ah, c’mon, Michael Phelps, you didn’t really race a shark, did you?

• A Christian theme park says its taking back the rainbow symbol from the LGBTQ community. As if it needed a rescue.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

