Can Joey Chestnut also devour tacos? Timberlake, Steph and a baby have ‘Lion King’ moment

• The Detwiler Fire has destroyed 58 homes but continues to show signs of slowing its march through Mariposa County. Firefighters say they’re “turning the corner” on the big blaze, which has cost about $11 million to battle.
• The man who has achieved worldwide fame by stuffing hot dogs into his face at a alarming rate is coming to Fresno, where the target will be tacos.
• When a Fresno County sheriff’s sergeant was fatally shot accidentally last year by a fellow deputy, the sheriff’s office had no approved holsters policy for safely securing secondary guns.
• The Fresno City Council reversed field on its full-scale marijuana ban ... sort of. Thursday’s vote was a bit of political brinksmanship that requires some explanation.
• A Nevada prison inmate was on (it felt like) every TV screen in existence Thursday. It remains O.J.’s America. We just live in it.
• Too cute: Justin Timberlake and Stephen Curry team up with a baby to have a “Lion King” moment at a celebrity golf tournament.
• Why did the Dickey’s barbeque joint in northeast Fresno go under so quickly? Retail sleuth Bethany Clough is on the case.
• Why these male actors enjoy disrobing on stage for “The Full Monty.” It’s not just because it’s in the script.
• And here’s our weekly list to ways with which to amuse yourself and your friends, ie entertainment.
• The next time you have a hankerin’ to drive more than 110 mph, tell the cops it was for a primo Snapchat shot. You won’t get off, but we’ll get a belly laugh out of it.
• The Florida student whose “graded” breakup letter to his former girlfriend sent Twitter into a tizzy won’t be suspended from college after all.
