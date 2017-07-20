Boomerang Panda? OJ-Fresno connection? Detwiler Fire update

It’s Thursday, July 20, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Here’s what we can tell you about the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County:
– CalFire this morning said the wildfire has consumed more than 70,000 acres.
– “We’re still here.” Business owners in Mariposa cross their fingers as the fire rages around them.
– What exactly is the fire doing to air quality in the Valley?
– Social media buzzes with prayers, determination and incredible images.
– “Everybody’s heart is in the game,” a battalion chief told nearly 500 people at a meeting of firefighters and Mariposa residents Wednesday night.
• Boomerang Panda: Is Pablo Sandoval returning to the San Francisco Giants?
• Good news about Mikey, the Sheriff’s Office K-9 shot during a SWAT incident this week.
• Nevada prison inmate Orenthal James Simpson makes a case for his freedom today. But the burning question ’round these parts: Does his daughter live in Fresno, and will she address the parole board?
My friend @SenJohnMcCain is a dogged ole S.O.B.— John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 20, 2017
Sharp as hell and tougher than a $2 steak.
I look forward to catching up with him soon.
• Prayers and support were abundant after it was learned Sen. John McCain has brain cancer.
• Fresno trumpeted the cleanup of a rundown apartment complex as an example of the city battling the housing blight spotlighted in The Bee’s “Living in Misery” series. But can the people who lived in the apartments afford the spiffed-up units?
Watch This Video
• You’re not getting a ticket, lady. You’re getting an engagement ring. Surprise!
Good Stuff to Know
• In a fascinating interview with the New York Times, Donald Trump said he wouldn’t have nominated Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known Sessions would recuse himself in the Russia-influence investigation.
• If you get a phone call that purports to be from the Apple Store at Fashion Fair Mall, watch out. It might be a scam.
• Caltrans and the CHP are ramping up efforts to clear out homeless camps along Fresno highways.
• It’s time to say goodbye to the Old Hotel Bistro in Old Town Clovis.
Outrè Scoops
• We are prepared to make the case that pink flamingos are the solution to any crisis. Seriously. Anything.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments