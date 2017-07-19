Latest on Detwiler Fire. Frontier Airlines returns. Stun gun sets chest hairs ablaze

It’s Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Here’s the latest this morning on the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County:
– Thousands of people have been evacuated from the town of Mariposa.
–The fire’s size has reportedly grown to more than 45,000 acres. The estimate last night was 25,000.
– It is reportedly 7% contained.
– Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency about at the fire, which empowers the California National Guard to provide help.
– Highways 49 and 140 are closed around the blaze.
• Wishing the best for Mikey, a K-9 Dutch shepherd for Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Mikey was struck by friendly fire during a SWAT action Tuesday morning.
• President Trump had a second and previously undisclosed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20. Witnesses said Trump came over to Putin during a social dinner. The two leaders and a Russian interpreter were the only ones within earshot.
• The 60-year-old clock tower, once the centerpiece of Fulton Mall, is at a new home. Which is good, because its old home will be the center of a vehicle intersection once the revamped downtown mall is reopened to traffic.
• A former Fresno middle school teacher will stand trial on three felony charges in connection with an alleged affair with a 14-year-old student last year, a judge ruled.
Watch This Video
• A fisherman gets all he bargained for, and so much more, when a tiger shark got on his line.
Good Stuff to Know
• Frontier Airlines is bringing passenger service to Fresno Yosemite International. Again. Let’s see if it sticks this time.
• A 21-year-old man faces felony charges after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision in the Tower District.
• Ten filmmakers were awarded a grant Tuesday to produce a mini-documentary about the central San Joaquin Valley. Can’t wait to see it.
• Some advocacy groups gathered in Fresno to cheer the collapse of the Republican health care plan in the U.S. Senate. They declared “the fight is not over.”
Outrè Scoops
• Police in Wisconsin say an officer using a stun gun to restrain a naked man accidentally set the man’s chest hair and beard on fire.
• Modesto police arrested a man who allegedly bit off part of a woman’s finger during a child custody dispute.
• There’s something distinctly ’Merica about singing the National Anthem at a Walmart.
