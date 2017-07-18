A dog who tracks whale poop. Madera County and ICE. ArtHop and iHOP

It’s Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• An extension of California’s ambitious program to reduce greenhouse gases and fight climate change cleared the Democrat-dominated state Legislature on Monday. Gov. Brown is expected to sign it. Republicans say the program will jack up gas prices and utility bills.
• Madera County’s Board of Supervisors broke state law by secretly ordering the head of the county jail to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, a lawsuit filed by the ACLU says.
• President Trump this morning tweet-blasted congressional Democrats and “a few Republicans” over the failure of the GOP to replace Obamacare.
• Gov. Brown: I want the Delta tunnels. Westlands Water District: Knock yourself out. Just don’t expect us to help pay for it.
• Fresno County authorities have reopened the Kings River for recreational use. Just. Be. Careful.
Watch This Video
• This is Jack. His job is to track down orca feces. Jack is helping people save whales. Good dog, Jack. Good dog.
Good Stuff to Know
• Once upon a time, Fresno Arts Council created a ArtHop logo that social media laughed at because it resembled an International House of Pancakes sign. Now you have a opportunity to redesign it.
• The actor who played Luke in “Gilmore Girls” played some music at the Fresno coffee shop that, last year, pretended to be Luke’s Cafe from the show.
• The San Francisco Giants’ seven-year streak of sold-out home games officially ended last night. Understandable, as the team is putrid.
• You can tip your Uber driver now. If, you know, that’s something you want to do.
Outrè Scoops
• A woman said she lost her baby after a shooting at a party. Police say she was not pregnant. Oops.
• Here’s another body shot, millennials: A Harvard survey of young adults found a majority don’t support U.S. free enterprise.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
