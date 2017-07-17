‘Rick and Morty’ hit town. Lab mosquitoes unleashed. Caitlyn Jenner for senator?

It’s Monday, July 17, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• The “Rick and Morty” pop-up tour rolled through Fresno. The video above shows what it looked like.
• “Game of Thrones” is back. And there was much rejoicing. Here’s a review of the Season 7 opener (warning: spoilers abound).
• More than a few “GoT” fans found themselves bellowing to the Seven Gods when HBO’s streaming service crashed during the premiere.
• Fresno has had 14 straight days of 100-degree-or-more heat. The record is 21. Today’s forecast: A high of 106. Yay, us.
• Fond farewells to the Godfather of Zombies, George Romero, and to actor Martin Landau, who, depending on your age or other POV, was the “Mission: Impossible” master of disguise or Bela Lugosi.
• The news broke late last week, and it was chilling: A Fresno County sheriff’s detective whose gun fired accidentally and a fatally wounded a sergeant last October now faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
• About 20 million lab-raised mosquitoes are being released intentionally in the Fresno area. These critters become sterile when they mate. The goal: Cut down on the number of skeeters carrying the Zika virus. See? It’s a good thing.
Watch This Video
• A CHP helicopter crew plucks an injured climber off a Northern California mountain.
Good Stuff to Know
• Would Caitlyn Jenner get your vote for U.S. senator from California?
• In a column for our Valley Voices, Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld tells us why it was a smart idea to ban shops that would sell recreational marijuana in the city.
• The new Doctor is in. And the Time Lord is female. Wonder Whoman!
Yes!! It's True. I Am Going To Be The 13th Doctor. Can't Wait. #DoctorWho #DoctorWho13 #JodieWhittaker pic.twitter.com/kii6StPGFl— Jodie Whittaker (@Jodie1Whittaker) July 16, 2017
• Take a tour of the recently sold home of Fresno State’s former football coach, Tim DeRuyter. It sold for more than $1 million.
• This is so great: A woman set an age-group world record for the 100-meter dash. She’s 101.
Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins swept through the 100m in 40.12, setting her second pending record in less than one month‼️The 101-year-old said she "missed my nap for this," and looks like the was well worth it! • #usatfmasterstrack #usatf #trackandfield #tracknation #goals #lsu #track #running #motivation
• Shopping local: Fresno State says these four young men from the Valley plan to play football for the Bulldogs.
Outrè Scoops
• This just in: Elon Musk, an evangelist for self-driving cars and other tech wonders, says artificial intelligence poses a "fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization." Hide the children.
• Welcome to Yoro, Honduras, where villagers say it rains fish. Every year. “We see it as a blessing from God.”
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments