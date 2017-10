Fresno State blanked New Mexico 38-0 to remained undefeated in Mountain West play. The Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0) stifled the Lobos' triple-option offense and used the long ball to attack New Mexico's offense. Fresno State logged its second shutout of the season -- a year after allowing an average of 31 points per game. Quarterback Marcus McMaryion completed 13 of 23 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns, including two scores to receiver Jamire Jordan. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee