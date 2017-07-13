Murders in Fresno. Beer in Bulldog Stadium. Cocaine in Cookie Monster

It’s Thursday, July 13, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• The number of murders in Fresno this year nearly equal the totals in 2015 and 2016. Police Chief Jerry Dyer laid out some of the reasons why this is happening, and what he believes his department can do about it.
• Related note: Police announced Thursday they had captured the homicide suspect who escaped from detectives last week. Dyer had said Wednesday he expected Ibn Haqq would be be back in custody “in the very near future.”
• It’s the battle between comfort and your bank account, as our beloved triple-digit heat puts a load on the air conditioner and a strain on your electricity bill. Here are some tips to stay relatively cool and keep your power consumption in check.
• For the first time in years, beer might flow again in Bulldog Stadium – for those who need a lubricant to watch a Fresno State football team that won just once last season.
• A Fresno County Sheriff’s Office horse named Justice has an Instagram account. How he uses a phone without opposable thumbs is beyond me.
Watch This Video
• What should you do if you get into a collision? Here are tips, and how to be prepared.
Good Stuff to Know
• The transformation of Fulton Mall into Fulton Street is several months behind schedule. That affects a lot of stuff, including the public art that was a huge part of the mall’s tarnished charm.
• Speaking of downtown: A collection of before-and-after images on Google Maps gives you an immediate sense of how revitalization is taking hold there.
• So Fresno isn’t getting a Cracker Barrel. Feh. Who needed the place, anyway? Here are five local restaurants that serve homestyle food.
• Two folks who enjoyed their first date on Tinder Night at an NBA basketball game are getting married. So the team is paying for the wedding.
• Shocked tourists joined the fun as the actor who played Hodor in “Game of Thrones” would “hold the door” with them. Awesome.
Outrè Scoops
• A black driver was pulled over in Florida because the officers said her vehicle had “really dark” windows. She was the state attorney.
• Look the other way, Big Bird: Police in Florida (trend alert!) seized a Cookie Monster doll stuffed with half a pound of cocaine.
• Finally: Kid Rock for Senate. Because who else could bring the bawitdaba da bang diggy diggy diggy to D.C.?
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
