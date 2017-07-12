San Joaquin River’s potty problem. ESPN name-drops Sanger. Merle Haggard post office

It’s Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Columnist Marek Warszawski continues his series about why the San Joaquin River isn’t considered a fun place to visit and enjoy. Why? Let’s start by talking about that closed public restroom ...
• A Clovis mom worries that the Senate's proposed health care bill won't cover the needs of her 6-year-old son, whose rare affliction costs up to $15,000 a month to address.
• In a tweet this morning, the president declared his son, Donald Trump Jr., “open, transparent and innocent” following revelations about the younger’s meeting with a Russian source to get campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton. Meanwhile, confirmation hearings begin today for the man picked to replace James Comey, who the elder Trump fired as FBI director.
• A wildfire in western Kings County has scorched more than 16,000 acres and was only 17 percent contained.
• Much of the Kings River has been closed since May to recreational use because of the swift, dangerous water. Tulare County officials say they will lift the ban Friday. Fresno County says its section of the river will remain closed.
• A boy drowned Tuesday in an apartment complex pool in central Fresno, police said. He was 2 to 3 years old.
Watch This Video
• Millerton Lake is stuffed – stuffed – with water. Some of it is seeping over the spillway. Which looks cool. Most of it will stay in the reservoir. Which is awesome.
Good Stuff to Know
• Oh hai, Sanger: An ESPN reporter name-dropped the little Valley city three times while chatting about the NBA.
• The band Train pulled into Save Mart Center last night, and our reviewer said a good time was had by all.
• The “Okie From Muskogee” will have a government building named after him. Get ready for the Merle Haggard post office in Bakersfield.
• A backhoe operator helped save a man from chilly, fast-moving canal water Tuesday in Tulare County.
• Speaking of Tulare County, a thunderstorm briefly dropped quarter-inch-wide hail on the mountains Tuesday. While down on the Valley floor, we bake.
Outrè Scoops
• All hail to Rally Granny, a big Dodgers fan who brought some flash (yes, that kind) to Chavez Ravine.
• Info we really don’t want but here it is anyway: Tan lines can attract sharks. Don’t forget the sunscreen, folks.
• The former CEO of Anheuser-Busch had four loaded guns, eight dogs and his wife in a helicopter he was flying. Local authorities were displeased.
Jody Murray
