Sorry, no Cracker Barrel. Aaron Judge, dinger king. SoCal white sharks

• The Fresno City Council member was ready. And when the prowler returned, the perp found himself looking down the business end of a gun.
• Aaron Judge, the young man who once sprayed doubles all over Fresno State’s Beiden Field, is on top of the baseball world after last night’s “Moonshots Over Miami” performance in the Home Run Derby.
• Cracker Barrel, how can we miss you if you were never here? A community (well, a certain portion of it) mourns.
• Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that dirt on Hillary Clinton offered in a meeting with Kremlin-connected lawyer was part of a Russian effort to help his father’s candidacy, the New York Times reported.
• Clovis’ Center for Advanced Research and Technology, much better known as CART, received some well-deserved love from Sacramento.
• Police in Southern California rescue a bear cub who learned imitating Winnie-the-Pooh is not a fun thing.
• Great news! Young white sharks spotted off the Southern California coast. No, really. This is a good thing.
• Free Slurpees! Cut-rate Krispy Kreme doughnuts! Amazon Prime Day! Why am I yelling?
• Cigarette sales in California have plummeted since a $2-a-pack tax kicked in. Have smokers quit, or are they lighting up stuff they hoarded before the tax?
• Oh, c’mon. How can we ruin these amazingly designed cakes by eating them? Put the knife aside for a few minutes and ... admire.
• This story about a kidney-transplant candidate and a very special pack of baseball cards has all the feels. His wife is an All-Star.
• Angry monkeys swarm a man’s yard. Officials bring in Woody Harrelson to glower at them.
