Hip-hop artist Macklemore and his grandmother, Helen Schott at Boomers! Modesto shown in a still from his new music video "Glorious." The city of Modesto in California is the backdrop for the video, which shows Macklemore spending the day with his grandmother at various locations around town. It was shot over a few days over mid-June.
July 07, 2017 7:55 AM

Macklemore and grandma. Tackling illegal fireworks. Oreo tacos?

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

It’s Friday, July 7, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• At 14, a Fresno girl found herself pregnant. At her school, that became a problem. Read and hear Graciela’s story. It’s the first tale in a special series by The Bee on sex education and teenage pregnancy.

Illegal fireworks are too common and too scary around here, the Bee editorial board says. Here are some ways we can dump water on the problem.

• There have been 37 homicides in Fresno, and summer has barely begun. By comparison, in 2015 and 2016 there were 39 homicides each – for a full year. Police Chief Jerry Dyer traces the spike to gang feuds and retaliations.

• More than 50 Fresno Unified employees have been alerted by police they could be victims of identity theft.

• “Many people will feel it’s too lenient,” said the bicyclist, a prominent Fresno doctor who was struck and severely injured by a hit-and-run driver last year. The driver, with the doctor’s support and assent, was sentenced Thursday to hundreds of hours of community service instead of jail time.

Watch This Video

• Watch as a bunch of Rubik’s Cubes are transformed into a familiar web-slinger.

Watch a Spider-Man mosaic made from Rubik's Cubes take shape

Cube Creators builds a giant Spider-Man mosaic entirely of Rubik's Cubes on Thursday, July 6, 2017, for the premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at Sierra Vista Cinemas in Clovis.

Good Stuff to Know

• Sometimes (often?) drinking alone just isn’t enough. You need ... more. Fortunately, we have this nice list of fun things (music!) to do (pub quiz!) while sipping beer or wine.

• Josh Tehee steers you through the best local concerts coming this week (Hint: Wiz Khalifa, Matisyahu, Train).

• Get ready, “Rick and Morty” fans. The pop-up shop road tour for the nihilistic, brilliantly weird cartoon show alights in Fresno later this month. Details, details.

• One day fast fall, northeast Fresno’s Yellow Mug Coffee transformed itself into Luke’s Diner from “Gilmore Girls.” On July 17, the cafe goes one better, as Scott “Luke” Patterson shows up for an acoustic guitar show.

• Rapper Macklemore and his feisty, awesome grandma take us on a tour of the Modesto area in his new video for the “Glorious.” How many music vids feature karaoke, Turlock Lake and a stripper?

Outrè Scoops

Oreo. Taco. Two good tastes that taste good together?

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

