Wolf pups found. Hobby Lobby busted. Tupac, Madonna and the art of the breakup

It's Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Top Scoops
• Another wolf pack – with pups! – has been found in California. This makes us happy.
• Hobby Lobby, well known for challenging the Obamacare mandate to pay for contraception for employees, must return thousands of biblical artifacts that were smuggled into the U.S. Hobby Lobby had been warned the items likely were looted in Iraq.
• U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris hung out with farmers and agriculture leaders and (surprise) the “W” word was dropped. A lot.
• Donald Trump, in Poland on the eve of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioned U.S. intelligence about foreign meddling in the presidential election. Russia wasn’t the only nation that may have interfered, he said: “Nobody really knows for sure.”
• House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, shot during a congressional team baseball practice last month, is back in intensive care because of concerns about infection.
Watch This Video
• Olympics star Simon Biles hangs with a Harlem Globetrotter, and the result is solid gold.
Good Stuff to Know
• Warehouse Row, a sleepy pocket of downtown Fresno, is showing signs of becoming a nightlife hotspot.
• Former Fresno State Bulldog Aaron Judge tied the New York Yankees’ team record for home runs by a rookie – 29, set by Joe DiMaggio (wow) in 1936. Da Judge has 79 games to break Joltin’ Joe’s mark.
• Still don’t know what to think about electric cars? California wants to put a charge into the still-nascent market. Watch for opportunities to take a no-gas vehicle for a test drive (the state fair in Sacramento will do the honors this month).
• The Breakup I: A letter from Tupac Shakur to Madonna in 1995 taps into race and says, essentially: It’s you, not me.
• The Breakup II: Rob Kardashian offers a textbook example how not to rant about your ex. Thanks for introducing us to the phrase “revenge porn,” Rob.
Outrè Scoops
• Pro tip: If you feel the call of nature and think relief might be found by wading into a lagoon – don’t. A resident crocodile might take issue.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
