California has a stinky lake, but do we have the best summers?

Top Scoops
• Police were investigating a homicide this morning in central Fresno.
• Remember the ice bucket challenge? The Lou Gehrig’s disease patient who inspired it is back in the hospital.
• It’s shrinking. Its fish are dying. It is linked to breathing problems and dusty air. Frankly, SoCal’s Salton Sea is a stinky mess.
• Speaking of stinky mess, this story about hot weather and dead cows ... well, don’t read it over breakfast. Or lunch.
Watch This Video
• How dangerous can fireworks be? This cantaloupe could be your hand, kids.
Good Stuff to Know
• California boasts the best summers, right? Right? According to these guys, we’re worse than New Jersey.
• If the Fresno Police Department hopes to grow its ranks, the city may want to pay its new officers more. Fresh cops in Clovis and Dinuba get bigger paychecks.
• Here’s the story behind that iconic image of the Fresno County courthouse dome tumbling to earth in 1966.
• If Republicans can’t agree on a health-care bill, President Trump says legislators should consider repealing Obamacare now and replacing it later.
Outrè Scoops
• Why a conservative California minister who supported Trump for president is being deported.
• What in the name of heavenly Ho-Hos have they done to Twinkies?
