Gun law blocked. Fire destroys homes. Fresno police help stranded man.

It's Friday, June 30, 2017.
Top Scoops
• A California law that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines has been blocked by a federal judge.
• Could flooding along the lower Kings River have been avoided? Some people think so. Here’s why.
• “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough responded this morning to insulting Tweets about them by President Trump.
• More than 30 people were displaced and several people, including an infant, were injured in an apartment fire in Fresno.
• In a controversial case, a judge decided where convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Snyder can live when he is released from Coalinga State Hospital in six weeks.
• A woman was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death of her 2-month-old daughter.
• A man slipped to his death at Yosemite National Park’s Wapama Falls.
Watch This Video
• Have you seen the new “Jumanji” movie trailer. It stars big names like Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart and has been a big trending topic in social media.
Good Stuff to Know
• Did they just say Fresno? Yep! On “Orange is the New Black.” Watch it on Netflix.
• Netflix not your thing? Here are 7 things to do this week in Fresno.
• Think you are a master of Fourth of July trivia? Test your knowledge with this quiz.
• The 2018 recruiting class is taking shape. Fresno State football lands verbal commitment from Valley wide receiver.
• No boos for this MLB umpire. Baseball fans everywhere are cheering his life-saving ways.
Outrè Scoops
• It may sound gross, but a popular Central Coast ice cream shop is bringing its wacky “motor oil” flavor to Fresno.
• Let’s talk weed at weddings. It’s a real thing. “Budtenders” exist. It’s a budding new business trend.
• And, in the nicest story of the day. Fresno police officers pooled their money to help a man stranded in Fresno get back to Sacramento.
Kathy Mahan: 559-441-6351, @km_squared
