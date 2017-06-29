Pot at county fairs? Police in the Tower District. Yummy gourmet ice pops.

It’s Thursday, June 29, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• A new state law allows pot sales at county fairs. What does it mean in the Valley?
• Is this a turning point for the Tower District? Businesses are hopeful a new Fresno Police Department office will improve security in the neighborhood.
• One in three people enrolled in a government-subsidized phone program might not qualify for the service, a new government audit finds.
• What an interesting court case. This Edison High football standout was accused in a robbery and looked to have lost his chance at a college scholarship. But a friend says it’s a mistake and steps forward
• These activists says they were told that calling a member of Congress is a federal crime.
• A video stunt went really wrong for this woman, an aspiring YouTube star.
• As the health care debate continues, this columnist asks, “Are we now a nation where we only take care of ourselves?” While Valley Children’s Hosptial’s CEO says the Republican proposal would be “a disaster for America’s children.”
A fire is burning near Mariposa, west of Ahwahnee. The Ben Fire had burned 400 acres as late Wednesday night.
Watch This Video
• Man live streams his takedown of a 10 Commandments monument.
Good Stuff to Know
• Yum! There’s a new gourmet ice pops player in town with crazy, fun flavors. Try it.
• This cat adoption description is getting some laughs. Nice kitty.
• Ha! This is so great and gives new spin to that “throws like a girl” sentiment. A MLB catcher was literally bowled over by this star softball player’s pitch.
Outrè Scoops
• Uh oh! Suspected DUI driver rearends Visalia police car.
• This homeowner had a bad day. His house burned, then a neighbor allegedly stole his comic book collection.
• Whoa! This pregnant woman ran down a man who stole her purse, saying: “I was not going to let him get away with it,” she told WLOS.
Kathy Mahan: 559-441-6351, @km_squared
