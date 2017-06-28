School construction halted. July 4th events guide. Annoying vacation selfies.

It’s Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• More trouble at Fresno Unified. It abruptly canceled a $9 million contract to renovate Figarden Elementary School.
• If you’ve been wondering what’s up with that Fresno Aquarium project along Highway 99, then this should make you happy. There was a bit activity involving a water tank yesterday.
• Scary moment at Pismo Beach, when some scaffolding collapsed on trapped some workers.
• This is just wrong: Indecent exposure at Wild Water Adventure Park.
• Phew! Glad this wildfire at Bass Lake was taken care of fast.
• There were more cyber attacks. A Tuesday global ransomware attack slammed businesses around the world.
• Henry Sloan’s story will make you angry. As he lay dying of pancreatic cancer, someone was stealing his pain pills.
Watch This Video
• What’s nice cream? A hot new food trend that cuts the calories but keeps the taste of ice cream. Watch here cute little girls from Fresno show you how to make it.
Good Stuff to Know
• More changes at Fresno Chaffee Zoo. There are no more Asian elephants. Here’s what happened to Shaunzi.
• Valley Children’s Hospital gets national praise. It made U.S. News and World Report’s the top 50 list of children’s hospitals.
• Later this week, you’ll finally be able to drive Tioga Pass. Interesting fact: This year’s road opening is tied for second-latest since 1980.
• Here’s your guide to all things July 4th in the Valley.
• Big Fresno Fairgoers can attend a full-on Christian Music festival this year. Here are the details.
• Want to go fishing? Here’s our expert report on where they’re biting.
Outrè Scoops
• Here’s one way to make something good out of a bad situation. Wakhouse Woodfire Grill and Barrel on the Kings River transformed its backyard area into a massive kiddie pool.
• Amy Dickinson has some advice for this person’s dog park crush.
• You might want to rethink that vacation selfie. A new study found 73 percent of people find it annoying when they see photos of other people’s vacations on social media.
Kathy Mahan: 559-441-6351, @km_squared
Comments