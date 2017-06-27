Fresno dinged for bad drivers. Rash of cars break ins reported. Blue whale spotted.

It’s Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• The health care bill is loosing support with more Republicans raising concerns after the Congressional Budget Office released its report, which says the legislation would cause 15 million more people to lose coverage in 2018 and in all, 49 million Americans would lack health coverage under the legislation in 2026, compared with 28 million under current law.
• Remember the Stanford swimmer sexual assault case? Well, a petition has been filed to recall judge in that case.
• And there’s another terrible case involving a 15-year-old girl. The girl’s lawyer says a Parlier coach took advantage of his position of trust: “It’s a tragedy because he stole her innocence.”
• In the past 14 days, 37 vehicles have been broken into in the Northeast Policing District, according to the Fresno Police Department.
• The Fresno Grizzlies might have new owners. Here’s what’s going on.
• Remember that accident in spring? Well, San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is rehabbing and is scheduled to start against the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday.
Watch This Video
• How do you move a 105-year-old Sequoia? Like this.
Good Stuff to Know
• Just gorgeous! A blue whale was spotted along the Central California Coast and there’s wonderful drone footage. It’s a peaceful way to start the morning. Really, trust me.
• Here’s some good advice for how to have a calm conversation with an angry person.
• There’s West Nile in Fresno County. And, again, here’s how to protect yourself.
• Smartphones make it harder to think whenever they’re near – even if they’re turned off, according to a new study.
• Scripps National Spelling Bee champ Ananya Vinay made another stop on her victory tour.
Meanwhile ...
• Serena Williams responds to John McEnroe, taking the high road.
Outrè Scoops
• There’s a new Fresno Beehive Podcast, talking all things pop culture including the Han Solo spinoff movie and Johnny Depp. Take a listen.
• Flashback to the 1990s. Nintendo releasing classic entertainment system so you can get your nostalgia on.
• Oh, and Fresno drivers are among the worst in the country. So, watch it out there!
Kathy Mahan: 559-441-6351, @km_squared
Comments