Fresno Police short officers. Hurricane Dora forms in Pacific. Weather cools.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal Pause 1:21 How long is a giraffe's tongue? Miss California contestants find out on a tour of Fresno Chaffee Zoo 0:24 105-year-old sequoia moved, history stays 0:24 Woman rescued from canal near Fig Garden 0:55 Black Hawk helicopter aids in flooding relief 0:26 Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 6:38 Aerial view of flooding at Kings River Golf & Country Club 1:39 A beautiful sight thanks to melting snow 0:34 East vs. West girls basketball highlights 0:56 Members ditch clubs, bring out boats as breach turns golf course into lake Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The flooding has caused 90 homes near the golf course to remain under a mandatory evacuation order. Chad Cotton

The flooding has caused 90 homes near the golf course to remain under a mandatory evacuation order. Chad Cotton