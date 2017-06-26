Fresno Police short officers. Hurricane Dora forms in Pacific. Weather cools.

It’s Monday, June 26, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• It might be a good time to go to the police academy. The Fresno Police Department is having difficulty recruiting new officers, which combined with attrition from retirements and defections to other law enforcement agencies means that the force is dozens of officers short of its intended levels.
• Put your science cap on this morning and learn about how snails might show breakthrough in memory research. A groundbreaking study from Columbia University Medical Center could potentially bring relief to millions of people who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.
• A year later, Dylan Noble’s family is keeping pressure on police over the fatal shooting.
• Columnist Marek Warszawski has a lot to say about Fresno’s new pot ban.
• Hurricane Dora has formed in the Pacific off Mexico’s southwestern coast.
• It was a wild ride for the 200 cyclists on the Climb to Kaiser this year – from triple-digit heat, to rain and hail.
Watch This Video
• Showing the flooding off the Kings River. One of the three breaches was sealed over the weekend. This Black Hawk from California National Guard helped.
Good Stuff to Know
• Halleluja! Relief, at last. After the nine-day spell of triple-digit heat, the weather is cooling off. And a good thing, since it was making people sick.
• Miss California contestants are making the rounds around Fresno, including this trip to Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The competition begins Tuesday.
• You can drive a little farther north on Highway 1. But Caltrans says the Mud Creek Slide is still blocking traffic north of the Monterey County line.
• Eliezer Joaquin Risco Lozada, who was known by many as “Risco,” improved health care, working conditions and education for migrants throughout the central San Joaquin Valley and California. He died at age 80. Read his obituary.
• Start the week off with some happiness in the form of cute pets.
Meanwhile ...
• In Fresno State Bulldog football news, a Covina native and soon-to-be senior quarterback verbally committed for the 2018 recruiting class.
• Not the best day at the track for local star Jenna Prandini. Here’s how she performed at the U.S. Track Championships at Sacramento State.
Outrè Scoops
• It’s the true end of an era as “Car Talk” counts its final days
• She crashed into a group of cows, injured a deputy.
• You might get another chance to see Garth Brooks at the Mid-State Fair.
Kathy Mahan: 559-441-6351, @km_squared
Comments