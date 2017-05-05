Morning Scoop: Fresno State bans smoking. Pro soccer coming to town. ‘Trumpcare’?

Well, hi there! It’s Friday, May 5, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“When I heard the sirens I just panicked,” – Charles Younger, who allowed a 13-year-old girl to take 10 shots of vodka, then fled after she passed out.
What You Need to Know
• Starting next fall, smoking and vaping will be banned at Fresno State (that includes Save Mart Center and Bulldog Stadium). Oh, also smokeless tobacco, which should be banned from the planet.
• What a bizarre twist: Authorities are investigating whether the Highway 168 crash that killed two young Clovis men was an “intentional act.”
• Valley Reps. Devin Nunes, Jeff Denham and David Valadao joined other California House members in voting “yes” for the AHCA bill, helping push the Obamacare repeal-and-replace measure over the top. Check out these strong reactions (for and against).
• Is it cricket to call it Trumpcare now? Our editorial about the vote, and what’s next, does.
• Hot temperatures the last few days sent water from that big, blessed snowpack down the Sierra and into the Merced River, swelling it past flood stage in Yosemite National Park. Be careful up there.
.• Get your stadium-chant voice limbered up. A professional United Soccer League franchise is going to set up shop in Fresno.
• Columnist/bicyclist Marek Warszawski makes a bold admission. We hope you feel better now, Marek.
What You Want to Know
• Lively arts writer/critic and wordsmith nonpareil Donald Munro’s final column for The Bee is everything. Thank you, Donald. Break a leg.
• Police are looking for this woman woman who ripped off a Fresno Rite-Aid and pepper-sprayed an employee.
• Was the huge crowd at last weekend’s Grizzly Fest a watershed for Fresno music events?
• Lonzo Ball, late of UCLA hoops, has yet to play a minute of NBA ball. But his signature (and frankly, unsightly) shoe has dropped ... at $495 a pair. Pass.
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• Check out Good Company Players’ love note to live theater, “Stage Door.”
• It’s here. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is a rollicking ride, even when it tries too hard.
• Daniel Tosh leads our roundup of live music/nightlife stuff to check out.
• Also on screen now: Richard Gere and Laura Linney in “The Dinner.”
• Saturday is Free Comic Book Day!
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
