Morning Scoop: Buster the drug dog. ‘Guardians Vol. 2’ review. And rattlesnakes galore

Well, hi there! It's Thursday, May 4, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff.
Word for Word
“It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might have had an impact on the election. But, honestly, it wouldn’t change the decision.”– FBI Director James Comey on his actions days before the presidential election. He added that inaction would have been "catastrophic."
What You Need to Know
• “Love you, too,” he told his mom. Hours later, he and a friend were killed when their pickup truck plummeted down a foothill embankment off Highway 168.
• The House plans to vote today on a retooled Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill. The vote, if it happens, should be tight.
• This story might compel you to hide in a bathroom. However, the battalion of rattlesnakes expected ’round here means one of them slinked into the loo before you locked the door.
• The raging Tule River has become frightening and tragic on a human scale. The Tulare County sheriff has seen enough.
• Let's just posit that "drug-sniffing police dog" is one the top 10 jobs for any employee – four-legged or two. And a pooch named Buster just proved it.
• After a Fresno State student was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, 72 students who may have been exposed were put on antibiotics.
What You Want to Know
• Heading to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"? Take in Rick Bentley's review first. It's a great read. As they always are.
• Rick also interviewed the tough grrls of "GGV2": Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan.
• Derek Carr says he loves being an Oakland Raider. Team general manager Reggie McKenzie says to open talks about extending his star quarterback’s contract “shortly.” Aren’t bargaining chips awesome?
• Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband and consort, will retire from royal duties and appearances this fall. He's 95. Kick back, hoss. You've earned it.
• Face front, True Believers: Free Comic Book Day is Saturday. Excelsior!
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Today’s shake-our-faith-in-humanity tale: Police say a teacher used field trip money to buy heroin, and that she had needles in her purse. Oy.
• Take heart in knowing those teeth-grinding baggage fees you pay to fly made an extra $4 billion for airlines last year.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
