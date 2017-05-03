City Council’s God thing. Hello solar panels, goodbye trees. Your Morning Scoop

Hi, ho! It’s Wednesday, May 3, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“If the election were on October 27, I would be your president.”– Hillary Clinton, claiming FBI Director Jim Comey’s Oct. 28 letter and WikiLeaks played a big role in derailing her run to the White House.
What You Need to Know
• Fire and police protection. Fixing city parks. Economic development. Fresno City Council Member Garry Bredefeld says it “may be as important” as any of those things to mount a big “In God We Trust” sign in the council chambers. The wonders of doing the peoples’ business, amirite?
• A radio host who during a school board meeting accused a Fresno Unified teacher of appearing in pornography has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man involved in a separate defamation lawsuit.
• Let’s hope Uber gets over this strong-arm move against Fresno Yosemite International Airport and restores ride-sharing for passengers.
• State Center’s community colleges are installing a bunch of solar panels. Yay, clean energy, right? The project will require chopping down a bunch of trees. Uh ...
• Should California legally allow bicyclists to roll through stop signs? It there really a law being proposed about this?
What You Want to Know
• A round of applause for Donald Munro and his review of Good Company Players’ “Stage Door.”
• Volunteer bakers are making and giving birthday cakes to kids who have never had birthday cakes. Let’s clone these bakers exponentially.
• Some of Golden State’s Warriors moaned about playing the Utah Jazz instead of the L.A. Clippers in the NBA playoffs because, they said, Salt Lake City has no nightlife. SLC to Warriors: ORLY?
• Fig Garden denizens still smarting over the loss of Uncle Harry’s are forming a protective circle around La Boulangerie.
• Linkin Park is coming to Save Mart Center, where things will get “Heavy.” No apologies.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• We can’t claim authorship of this pun, but assure you the subject is real: Will pickle juice soda become a “really big dill”?
• Florida Man: the gift who keeps on giving. This time, he was (police say) naked, drunk and using a machete to destroy mailboxes.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
