No Uber to airport. Janet Jackson concert. Farmers market tips. Your Morning Scoop

It's Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Word for Word
“It was a scary story and before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending,”– Jimmy Kimmel in an emotional opening monologue on this “Live” show in which he tells his audience about about his newborn son’s open-heart surgery.
What You Need to Know
• Travel alert: Uber won't allow its drivers to take folks to or from Fresno Yosemite airport. Uber-weird, and yet so Fresno.
• The rains were relentless. The Sierra snowpack is prodigious. And now here comes the heat (it could hit 90 in Fresno today). And the melting. And big-time run-off. Be careful out there. Yosemite National Park warned visitors yesterday:
The river is running high: be careful near flowing water, stay back from the edge of the river, and avoid walking on wet (slippery) rocks. pic.twitter.com/5r0sCKYD2r— Yosemite National Pk (@YosemiteNPS) May 2, 2017
• OK, to recap from Team Trump: "Why could (the Civil War) not have been worked out?" The president says he would be "honored" to meet with North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un and calls him a “smart cookie.” And the U.S. missile strike on Syria was "after-dinner entertainment." Right. Got it.
• Don't deliver medical pot with a drone. Cops can't toke (mostly). But card-carriers can buy A LOT of weed. Those are some of the proposed rules for California's medical marijuana industry. Rory Appleton tells all.
• There’s a legal tussle over California school districts that require a Social Security number or other personal ID when a child enrolls. Advocates say the practice is harmful to undocumented families.
What You Want to Know
• Her first name isn’t “baby,” it’s Janet. Miss Jackson if you’re nasty. Yeah. Couldn’t pass that up. She’s coming to Save Mart Center in September.
• Columnist Marek Warszawski has five reasons why Fresno State’s football team will be better this year than in 2016 ... when the team went 1-11. How much better? “Not enough to be bowl eligible, but enough to no longer be a national punchline.”
• The high season for farmers markets is right around the corner. Robert Rodriguez has a list of venues plus five shopping tips before you head out to fondle heirloom tomatoes.
• For those into these kind of things, here are fashion images from last night’s Met Gala, including Rihanna as a red hedge and Katy Perry as the world’s snazziest weather satellite.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• This was ruled an offensive license plate. No, seriously.
Manitoba - CBC:— NewsWatchCanada.ca™ (@newswatchcanada) May 1, 2017
Star Trek-themed 'ASIMIL8' vanity plate insensitive, Govt says has to gohttps://t.co/1W7vvKw9w9 pic.twitter.com/uKOE8LHGcO
