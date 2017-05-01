The amazing ‘Fibber.’ Kelly Ripa’s new partner. That big gas tax. Your Morning Scoop

Good Monday! It’s May 1, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“Dad loves Dave Brubeck. Dad is the reason I think Mel Brooks is a god. Dad loves to eat dark chocolate but ONLY if it’s from Trader Joe’s and ONLY if it’s 70% cacao.” – Cherie Arambel on her father, Korean War veteran John Arambel. The two had a wonderful adventure on the latest Honor Flight.
What You Need to Know
• Farmers are finding it increasingly tough to get enough workers to pick their crops. Some citrus growers are trying a program that brings in farmworkers from Mexico — legally.
• The announcement has been made. Kelly Ripa secret has a new, permanent partner on “Live.” Thank you. Carry on.
• D.C. lawmakers signed off last night on a $1 trillion spending bill that keeps the government running through September but offers nothing for President Trump’s border wall.
• California’s yooge ($52 billion, give or take) road-improvement program is now the law. Here’s what it will cost you in gas taxes and what it’s supposed to fix.
• Cinco de Mayo, alcohol and motor vehicles: No bueno, the CHP says. You’ve been warned.
• Speaking of politics (#sorrynotsorry), here’s one last look at the head-to-head between the media’s #NerdProm and Trump’s time-warped, campaign-like rally.
What You Want to Know
• Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama is a treasure. Fresno State baseball, for which he was a star six decades ago, knows this. Now you can know, too.
• Rick Bentley counts down the 10 biggest movies of the summer to come. Beware, mateys, of pirates, Transformers and Minions.
• Bethany Clough, our what’s-up-with-retail sleuth, reports on the new Toledo’s restaurant and other stuff.
• Cheers to the Bee high school all-stars in boys and girls basketball, including players of the year Darrin Person Jr., Danae Marquez and Bre’yanna Sanders.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Turns out the “10 concerts I’ve been to and one is a lie” diversion many of us posted on Facebook might expose us to identity theft. And there’s goes my weekend.
• A chess champion was kicked out of a tournament because of her “seductive” dress, her coach said. She’s 12.
