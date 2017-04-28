Selland Arena still rocks. Shaving heads for charity. Trump at 100. Your Morning Scoop

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 PBR Bull Riding Velocity Tour kicks off at the 2017 Clovis Rodeo Pause 1:58 Around Donald Trump in the first 100 days 1:30 Meet rodeo clown & barrelman John Harrison 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 0:23 Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:47 Clovis North English Teacher dances after return from Ellen show appearance 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:30 Stacia Williams is The Fresno Bee Girls Soccer Player of the Year 1:34 Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Fresno Unified's interim superintendent joined in on the good cause Thursday, April 27, 2017, by shaving his head as part of a fundraiser for the St. Baldricks Foundation. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee