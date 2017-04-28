Selland Arena still rocks. Shaving heads for charity. Trump at 100. Your Morning Scoop

Gather round! It’s Friday, April 28, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“As soon as we have the votes, we'll vote on it.”– Bakersfield Republican and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on a health care overhaul bill. Translation: There won’t be a vote a bill to replace Obamacare within President Trump’s first 100 days.
What You Need to Know
• In the NFL Draft, the Raiders got a high-performance cornerback with serious behavior issues. The 49ers got high marks for wheeling and dealing to pump up their defense. More Draftication happens today.
• Clovis Rodeo kicked off (Launched? Burst from the gate? Hm.) last night. Hang on to your Stetsons.
• He’s accused of gunning down three in central Fresno simply because the victims were male and white. So is Kori Muhammad mentally incapable to stand trial?
• Recall alert: Foster Farms says some of its chicken-breast patties could be peppered with plastic. Here are the details.
What You Want to Know
• SW Parra, our redoubtable editorial cartoonist, gives us a tour of President Trump’s first 100 days. Keep your arms, legs and political leanings in the vehicle at all times.
• Cheers to Clovis High’s Stacia Williams, Player of the Year on our all-star girls soccer team.
• The phrase “_fill in blank_ is everything” is sooo overused on the interwebs. Which is a shame because this video really. Is. Everything.
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• There’s live music galore this weekend, from Dierks Bentley to E-40 to Rebelution. Joshua Tehee is your tour guide.
• You’ve probably seen the movie, now go see the play. “Steel Magnolias” is on stage through May 14 at ViSTA Theatre.
• You can’t keep on old venue down. Downtown’s Selland Arena has flexed its muscles of late, with some great acts (Carlos Santana, rapper Tech N9ne) in the musty little cavern. Bravo!
• Yo, Johann, we see your big, bad Mass in B minor. Fresno Community Chorus Master Chorale plans to bend Bach’s monumental piece to their will this weekend.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments