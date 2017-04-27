Heroes galore. Trent Dilfer moves on. Pet ferrets. Your Morning Scoop

Hey ho! It’s Thursday, April 27, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“This is just a warning. If America does not treat black people right, it will be destroyed by God.”– Accused rampage killer Kori Muhammad in a telephone interview with The Bee from Fresno County Jail.
What You Need to Know
• ESPN to Trent Dilfer: Pack it up. You and about 100 others are outta here. Trent Dilfer (looks over shoulder at great family, faithful Red Wavers, Super Bowl ring) to ESPN: Whatever.
• Kori Muhammad was charged with triple murder, accused of killing three last week simply because they were male and white.
• After that, we need a stiff shot of heroism and hope. Fortunately, this rookie firefighter is just the ticket. The woman he saved from a flaming car last fall gave him a hug Wednesday.
• Let’s keep the heroism coming, shall we? Military veterans on the 13th edition of Central Valley Honor Flight came home late last night to cheers, songs and all the hugs. Illnesses delayed their trip back from Washington, D.C. by several hours.
• Two law officers shot and critically wounded a man who allegedly backed his minivan into a Woodlake police car that was chasing him.
What You Want to Know
• The Bee’s editorial board to President Trump: We thought a guy who boasted about being his own man, beholden to no one, might do what previous presidents wouldn’t and call the Armenian genocide the Armenian genocide. We were wrong.
• The Valley has long had a shortage of family doctors and specialists. On Wednesday, the region got a $2.2 million injection toward curing that problem.
• Daniel Trejo, a scoring wizard from Mendota High, is Player of the Year on The Bee’s boys soccer all-star team.
• Ferrets aren’t pets. Not legally, at least, in California. Here’s why a state lawmaker wants to change that.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• This guy tried to argue in federal court has has a religious right to deal heroin. This is not reassuring.
• It’s called “stealthing,” and why any decent, non-brain-dead man would do this during sex is beyond us.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments