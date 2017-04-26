Morning Scoop: Diablo Canyon hits your PG&E bill. Plus fitness tips and free pretzels

Hail, folks! It’s Wednesday, April 26, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“Craziest fricking year ever”– Nick Cohee with a capsule review of his first season as director of skiing at China Peak. Translation: With all that snow, life was good.
What You Need to Know
• Man or woman cannot live on bread alone ... unless that bread is shaped like a pretzel. So we’re all so in luck: It’s National Pretzel Day, and they’re free in lots of Valley shops.
• How will PG&E shut down Diablo Canyon nuclear plant near Avila Beach? Check your power bill. Yep.
• It’s no cliche: Love can bloom in the most unlikely of places. The Armenian Genocide Monument, for example.
• A mom became upset when Confederate flags were used as a teaching tool in a Visalia middle school classroom.
• It’s possible this Visalia dairyman who’s refusing to pay tens of thousands in state fines is milking the situation for all it’s worth.
What You Want to Know
• If fitness and generally staying in shape is your thing (if it isn’t, that’s OK; we won’t judge), this local trainer has 10 tips for staying healthy and happy.
• A morning pick-me-up better than any skinny latte: Outgoing Fresno Poet Laureate Lee Herrick tells us why he loves this town and its people.
• The Postal Service can let you preview your mail online, before its delivered. Because we all need to ensure that fruit-basket catalog is on its way.
• University High got high marks in U.S. News and World Report’s high school report card.
• “Frozen 2,” “Toy Story 4” and the final “Star Wars” in 2019? Golly, Disney!
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Cockfights, by definition, are horrific. This one, however, was particularly bad.
• A huge bunny died in the cargo hold of a passenger flight. The carrier? United. Sigh.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
