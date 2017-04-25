So long, FFA. Armenian Genocide remembered. Your Morning Scoop

Hey, all! It’s Tuesday, April 25, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“He or she really has to have a very diplomatic and firm hand with being able to execute his or her work. … The toughest thing will be the seven of us.”– Valerie Davis, Fresno Unified trustee, giving refreshingly honest advice to the school district’s next superintendent (a search firm was picked to find that person).
What You Need to Know
• Future Farmers of America – personified by those kids in the navy-blue jackets – says it has outgrown Fresno, where FFA has held its state leadership conference for 23 years. It’s pulling up stakes and moseying to Anaheim. That’s a big loss of convention revenue for the city.
• “This is my pledge to you,” candidate Donald Trump said in a published “contract” with voters that laid out what he would accomplish in the first 100 days of his presidency. That milepost arrives Saturday, and President Trump is batting about .265.
• Hundreds gathered at Fresno State’s Armenian Genocide Monument for Remembrance Day.
• Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced this morning he will retire at the end of this NASCAR season.
• The state’s Fair Political Practices Commission has expanded its investigation into possible financial conflicts of interest by Fresno Unified school board president Brooke Ashjian.
• The family of Zackary Randalls, the PG&E employee killed in last week’s shooting rampage, thanked the community for its support. “We know that we do not grieve alone,” a family spokeswoman said.
What You Want to Know
.• News from the eats front: the Uncle Harry’s bagel/coffee shop in Fig Garden is shutting down, and River Park says it will put two (two!) restaurants in the old World Sports Cafe space.
• Okilly Dokilly, a metal band inspired by “The Simpsons” character Ned Flanders (would we kid you about this?), plays at Fulton 55 on Wednesday night.
• Come one, come all to Merced’s first Hemp and Cannabis Fair this weekend. Just don’t expect to buy any, um, cannabis there.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• He ran into a burning home to save his Budweiser, which got him in hot water for disobeying cops and firefighters who told him Guinness might be worth the trouble but not two cans of Bud (the latter part of his sentence might not be true).
