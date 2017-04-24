Airbnb gone bad. Fresno golfer’s PGA win. And dill-pickle popcorn. Your Morning Scoop

Welcome back! It’s Monday, April 24, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“This is a robbery, please be quiet. Don’t let your pride get you killed,”– An note from an alleged bank robber, who failed miserably because his handwriting was horrendous.
What You Need to Know
• What a harrowing story: A woman describes looking down the barrel of a gun held by accused multiple murderer Kori Muhammad.
• Mosquitoes are coming, along with the dangerous diseases they can carry around. Here’s how to give them an unwelcome reception.
• For 90 years, Californians have tried, without success, to kill this tax board. What in the name of government bloat keeps it alive?
• Barack Obama today will give his first post-presidency speech, in Chicago, where his political career began.
What You Want to Know
• A big 18th-green gallery roar for Kevin Chappell, a Fresno native and Buchanan High grad who won his first PGA Tour event Sunday ... on his 180th try. (He's been on the tour since 2008 and has about $12.7 million in career winnings. Nice!)
Did you see that? The monkey jumping off my back. Can't thank my team enough... https://t.co/KL2yKkBzFS @PGATOUR @valerotxopen— Kevin Chappell (@Kevin_Chappell) April 24, 2017
• Ah, Airbnb. Such a nifty creation for travelers. Such a pinata for people who abuse it, such as the woman who turned her six-bed, two-story home in a tony Miami neighborhood into a bustling, often-noisy hostel.
• Craving popcorn that tastes like dill pickles? No? How about green apple or butter rum? Blue raspberry? Dream up a flavor and it's probably at this new Clovis shop.
• Did you join last weekend's March for Science in Fresno?
• Hey, now, Pink Cow. A shop that began as a church’s effort to help its Fresno neighborhood has blossomed into a kitschy little second-hand store for everyone.
• C’mon, if TV critic Rick Bentley can say it, so can we: Casting Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein (in National Geographic’s “Genius”) was a no-brainer.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• A Delta airline flight was, um, treated to a live performance by Kenny G. When will this passenger abuse thing end?
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
