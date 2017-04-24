Airbnb gone bad. Fresno golfer’s PGA win. And dill-pickle popcorn. Your Morning Scoop

2:03 Clovis West Invitation swimming and diving meet highlights Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling

0:58 Marching for science in Fresno Saturday

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:47 Clovis North English Teacher dances after return from Ellen show appearance

0:22 'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court

1:48 Seth Nevills is The Fresno Bee Co Wrestler of the Year

3:28 High speed rail construction update for March 2017

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs