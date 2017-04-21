Stop the Unicorn Fraps. Balloons to heaven. High school sports transfers – your Morning Scoop

And here we are. It’s Friday, April 21, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“My family is fantastic and very supportive, and we’re all-in on this for the community,”– Wilma Quan-Schecter, chosen to be the first woman to hold the job of Fresno city manager.
What You Need to Know
• Kori Muhammad, accused of killing three men in Tuesday’s shooting rampage and gunning down a motel security guard last week, makes his first court appearance this morning.
• A community came together to remember the four men taken from us in the past week’s deadly attacks. Pastors led a prayer walk along the path of Tuesday’s shooting spree. Friends and family released balloons bearing messages to Mark Gassett in heaven. And people donated to the California California Blood Center in honor of slain security guard Carl Williams.
• Families who want to transfer their kids to a bigger, better high school just for the sake of athletics (go for that scholarship!) can now do so. What a terrible idea, columnist David White says.
• A Republican state senator from Modesto dared to vote in favor of Gov. Brown’s $52 billion transportation/gas tax deal. He (and his wife and kids) then got hundreds of angry calls to his personal phone and at home. Nice, people. Real nice.
What You Want to Know
• By all rights, Peter Murphy should be dead. What the now-retired sprint car racer has done since a horrific crash in 2013 is nothing short of miraculous.
• Big ups to 40 Watt Hype for its new song/video “Gotta Get Up.” It’s a love letter to Fresno and “all the laborers, artists, hustlers, teachers, families ... who get up daily to make life happen.” Whoop!
• We confess we’re sharing this tale of an Easter egg drop gone fantastically wrong only because of this description of it: “It was like when Mufasa got killed in ‘The Lion King.’”
• Starbucks baristas to all customers: Please please PLEASE don’t order the Unicorn Frappuccino.
• Today marks one year since the death of Prince. Here’s how fans, and his home sate of Minnesota, will honor The Purple One.
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• “The Promise” has arrived. Here’s all you need to know about the first major motion picture to depict the Armenian Genocide.
• Cheers to C. Dean Draper, who at age 93 will preside over an exhibition of his paintings and ceramics art.
• A roundup of music/nightlife stuff to do (hint: bicycle polo!)
• Movie reviews: “The Lost City of Z,” “Unforgettable.”
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
