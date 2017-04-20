Morning Scoop

April 20, 2017 6:58 AM

Remembering those we lost to this senseless violence. Your Morning Scoop

By Jody Murray

Good morning! It's Thursday, April 20, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff.

Word for Word

“He set out to kill as many as he could. He’s not going to kill anyone else.” – Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer on shooting-rampage suspect Kori Ali Muhammad.

What You Need to Know

• Let’s remember the four men lost to us, all taken away by a gunman’s senseless rage: Carl Williams, Mark Gassett, Zack Randalls and David Jackson.

• Fresno is square in the path of big, global forces of change, columnist Thomas Friedman said last night at Save Mart Center. His advice: Jump in.

• Tuesday’s shooting rampage was a hate crime, not terrorism, experts say. Here’s why.

• Thank you, Bill McEwen, for the perspective we add needed: One man’s savage attack doesn’t define who we are.

• Listen to some of the often-chilling radio chatter between police and dispatchers as the shooting unfolded.

• Will Kori Ali Muhammad face the death penalty? The option is very much in play.

What You Want to Know

• Critics of Rep. Devin Nunes held a town hall to talk issues. The Tulare Republican was a no-show, calling them “left-wing” activists.

• Donald Munro offers a touching farewell to Fresno State music instructor Brad Hufft, who died last week.

What You Don’t Want to Know

• Yes, this really happened: Giraffe Mom and April the giraffe had a meet-up.

• You could pay $400 for this juicer that ramps up with Wi-Fi. Or you could just, you know, squeeze with your hands.

