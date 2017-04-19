Shaken by shooting rampage. A ‘good guy’ mourned. ‘Stay strong, Fresno!’ Your Morning Scoop

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, April 19, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“Stay strong, Fresno!”– Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders quarterback and a former Fresno State football star, in a tweet following Tuesday’s triple-homicide shooting.
What You Need to Know
• He wanted to “kill as many people as he could,” police Chief Jerry Dyer said of Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, the suspect in a chilling string of Fresno shootings. He is accused to gunning down a security guard last week, then killing three, apparently at random, in the central city Tuesday.
• In a video, a shaken witness describes seeing one of Tuesday’s shooting victims take his last breath.
• He was a newly hired PG&E worker, a husband and father, a “good guy.” Zackary Randalls was one of the three gunned down Tuesday.
• Faith leaders condemned Muhammad’s cries of “Allahu Akbar” as he was arrested, calling it a crime against Islam.
• Muhammad was active on social media, posting racially charged threats aimed at President Trump and “white devils.”
What You Want to Know
• Lars Maischak, the Fresno State music instructor who got into all kinds of hot water over a “Trump must hang” tweet, is taking a paid leave of absence from the university.
• While pot users and some intrepid retailers gallop toward California’s legalized recreational marijuana, banks are running away.
• So, you want to be a lawyer? Are you suuuure? OK. Fresno Unified is reviving a law and civil justice program.
• A Fresno Unified administrator is moving on up, becoming the next superintendent for Sacramento City School District.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• To any of you who may have thought this bounty of rain might power-wash our crappy air: Nope.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments