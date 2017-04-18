Russian robot with guns. Polling for pot. Huge tarantulas – your Morning Scoop

Hello, everyone! It’s Tuesday, April 18, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12 ... has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well.”– Prince Harry opens up about his unresolved grief over the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana.
What You Need to Know
• The painful wounds of loss were exposed Monday in a Fresno County courtroom, where the mother and former girlfriend of a 16-year-old boy blamed each other for his suicide.
• A woman who was punched in the face by a Stanislaus State student/self-proclaimed white supremacist spoke to a Bay Area TV station: “It all happened really fast,” she said.
• The Fresno State community remains in shock over the death of a music professor last week.
• California voters gave recreational marijuana a big thumbs up last November. But nationwide, the attitude toward pot-for-fun is “ehh.”
• We’re being warned that some off-off brands of facial cream, sold at California flea markets, contain unhealthy levels of mercury. Wait ... flea markets?
What You Want to Know
• The Boston Marathon is chock-full of inspirational stories, but this one about a one-legged former Marine is a doozy.
• Sorry, Russian military guy, but your tweets about a pistol-packin’ robot are not reassuring.
Robot FEDOR showed the ability to shoot from both hands. Fine motor skills and decision-making algorithms are still being improved pic.twitter.com/Y7IsciocPW— Dmitry Rogozin (@DRogozin) April 14, 2017
Shooting exercises is a method of teaching the robot to set priorities and make instant decisions. We are creating AI, not Terminator— Dmitry Rogozin (@DRogozin) April 14, 2017
• Vegetarians, look the other way because this story is dripping – nay, sizzling – with upbeat consumer news about beef and poultry. That’s right: meat meat MEAT.
• ’Round here, the appearance of a 9-foot-long reptile on a second-story porch would be huge news. In South Carolina, it’s called “Sunday.”
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Seven words we never, ever want to see arranged in this order again: Big tarantulas the size of your face. (But take a look anyway.)
