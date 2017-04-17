Your Morning Scoop – Easter celebrations, a football star and locals run the Boston Marathon

Welcome! It’s Monday, April 17, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“It’s about finding hope in dark places, finding the ability to continue while suffering.” – Kevin Hines, who survived a jump from the Golden Gate Bridge and now advocates for those suffering from metal illness.
What You Need to Know
• Some Fresnans celebrated Easter at a winery. The rest were hunting eggs (like 250,000 eggs) at People’s Church.
• While speaking in South Korea, Vice President Mike Pence said “era of strategic patience is over.” He also said the United States seeks security “through peaceable means,” so there may be some mixed messages happening.
• Arts critic Donald Munro ate tacos with all candidates vying to be the Fresno Philharmonic’s new conductor. Here’s what he learned.
• As if China doesn’t export enough to the U.S., we’re getting its bad air, too. FYI, we don’t really need the help.
What You Want to Know
• Kendall Milton is a monster on the football field and already getting college scholarship offers (from Fresno State, UCLA and others). He’s a freshman at Buchanan High School.
• Fresno will be well represented at today’s Boston Marathon.
• Bill McEwen gives you 10 responses for people ask, “Why Fresno?” Pay close attention to the last one.
• This story about a libel suit stemming from a Wal-Mart fishing license is a real thing. I would say “only in Montana,” but I am not sure that is true.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The Sun Dial restaurant in Atlanta was closed for Easter. The reason why is almost unimaginable.
Joshua Tehee
