Your Morning Scoop – Dutch Bros.,’90s Night and heavy rain

Word for Word
“It’s not like a public school with people coming in and out all the time. There are many more opportunities for teachers to do this.” – lawyer Paul Mones, talking about private schools after reports of sexual abuse at the elite Choate Rosemary Hall.
What You Need to Know
• Another Dutch Bros. opens today. This one is next to a doughnut shop. So ... See you there.
• It rained yesterday, but, like, only at the airport. Because flying has been fun for everyone this week.
• Fresno City Council says you can water your lawns three days a week this summer. Until the next drought, at least.
What You Want to Know
• Houston (and plenty of other cities) has a ban on feeding homeless people. One man is suing to change that.
• As week one of the Fresno State Trump-tweet scandal ends, the university cancels the lecturer’s classes.
• In Berlin, a woman gets a dozen gold bars stolen from her car. Meanwhile in Fresno, we’re like, what of it?
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• Remember MTV’s Spring Break parties? You’ll fit right in at Strummer’s tonight.
• Let us go all BANDGEEEK! on you, with this definitive (or close to, anyway) area concerts list for the week.
• Fuilm critic Rick Bentley has the three movies you should see weekend.
