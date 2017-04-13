Your Morning Scoop – Fresno love and messy town hall meetings

Hi, ho! It’s Thursday, April 13, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“We are fed up. We want a congressman who represents all of the district and tries to understand the viewpoints of everyone in the district.”– Sophia DeWitt, organizer of the “People’s Town Hall For a Better Future,” which Rep. Devin Nunes will not attend.
What You Need to Know
• A New York Times columnist says Fresno is a place where people might actually want to live. It’s the kinda talk that makes a mayor proud.
• Yes, congressmen work for their constituents, but it shouldn’t be how one makes his living. That is what one Oklahoman Congressman probably meant to say at a recent town hall.
• Soon, you’ll get to water your lawn more. How much more is the question.
• Of note if you travel at night: more construction detours expected on Highway 99 next week.
What You Want to Know
• No surprise here. The Secret Service, FBI and Homeland Security are looking into Lars Maischak for his Trump tweets. Also no surprise, the Fresno State professor has apologized and deleted his Twitter account.
• President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort will register as a foreign agent. He’s the second Trump adviser to do so since the election, if you’re looking for a pattern.
• Longtime KFTV (Channel 21.1) news director Sandy Sirias and reporter and weekend anchor Francisco Mireles were laid off as part of a nationwide realignment at Univision. In all, six local positions were cut.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Cosmopolitan suggests cancer as an effective weight-loss strategy, because ... they assume no one is reading?
• In other bad judgment news: A man steals identity of a dead baby, gets caught, regrets his decision.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
