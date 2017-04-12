Your Morning Scoop – Hospital safety, ‘Kinky Boots’ and high-end gas-station coffee?

Salutations! It’s Wednesday, April 12, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“This is the first step toward understanding why certain knots are better than others, which no one has really done.” – Christopher Daily-Diamond, co-author of a scientific study on the physics of tying your shoes.
What You Need to Know
• A national report gave one (just one) Valley hospital a top grade for patient safety. Six got a B, two got a C. One got an F.
• That Tech N9ne and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert has an early start time because of massive ticket sales.
• Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will visit Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks this week. The department oversees the federal agencies that manage national parks, but also dams and water projects. So, it’s a political trip.
• Wendy’s will give a Reno teenager free nuggets for a year if he gets 18 million retweets. He’s at 2.5 mil and closing in on the Twitter record. It’s a great time to be alive.
What You Want to Know
• Broadway in Fresno announced its 2017-2018 season. We’re getting “Kinky Boots!”
• A New York delivery driver retires after 57 years and 5 million papers. One wonders if the story made it into print.
• Rare Earth sells high-end convenience-store coffee, which could only happen in Fresno.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Police stop a prostitution ring after being tipped off by a condom-clogged pipe. Hundreds of condoms. To quote Sgt. Kevin Covington “You’ve got to be kidding me.”
• Some how, this story of a snake found in a hotel room did not come of of Florida.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
