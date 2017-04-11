Your Morning Scoop – Local strawberries, United Airlines and Syphilis strikes back

Hail, folks, well met! It’s Tuesday, April 11, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“This is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.” – Caitlyn Jenner, revealing she had sex reassignment surgery in a new memoir.
What You Need to Know
• It’s the most wonderful time of the year. If you’re into local strawberries. And you totally should be.
• The rapper Tech N9ne plays a concert in Fresno on Wednesday. It’s looking to be the tour’s biggest show.
• Janet Young is retiring as the Clovis Unified Superintendent after 40 years with the district. The school board is planning an in-state search for her replacement.
• A Fresno State professor may see more backlash for an anti-Trump tweet. The university vows to cooperate with any potential federal investigations.
What You Want to Know
• United Airlines is having a major customer service crisis. There could probably be some cheap flights opening up.
• Donald Munro reviews the Fresno Philharmonic’s final conductor candidate, calling José-Luis Novo “a tall and limber presence” at the podium.
• Syphilis strikes back. Cases of the sexually transmitted disease are increasing in Fresno Country.
• Some news anchors just have a hard time with live television. Then, who hasn’t been distracted by a good pen at some point.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• There was another mass shooting in San Bernardino. At a school.
• A driver in Germany gets his car (a convertible no less) filled with manure, which I thought only happened on “Dukes of Hazzard.”
