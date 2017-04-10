Your Morning Scoop – Neil Gorsuch, Neil Diamond and Neanderthals

Hello, all! It’s Monday, April 10, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox.
Word for Word
“The function of articles like the one produced by Breitbart and affiliates is to whip up a digital lynch-mob of people sending threats and insults to my email and Twitter accounts, with the ultimate goal of silencing dissenters,” – Fresno State professor Lars Maischak, who was the target of a Breitbart article on Saturday.
What You Need to Know
• ValleyPBS celebrates its 40th anniversary, today.
• Neil Diamond celebrated his 50th with a tour kick off in Fresno on Friday. There was absolutely an ultra-extended “Sweet Carolina” sing-along.
• Metal fans got a great concert this weekend, too.
• City ordinance or no, if you own a pet snake, don’t let slither around in public.
What You Want to Know
• Neil Gorsuch officially takes his spot on the Supreme Court today. It comes with a raise.
• Kids bounce houses and high winds don’t mix, apparently. It can get dangerous.
• This is what happens when Kylie Jenner crashes your High School prom.
• Neanderthals tried cannibalism. It wasn’t worth the effort. That’s how I feel about cooking in general.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• A dead bat was found inside a packaged salad mix in a Walmart store in Florida. It’s cool, though. There was a recall and “minimal risk of rabies contamination.”
