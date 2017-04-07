Neil Diamond. Big gas tax. Jonesing for M&Ms. Your Morning Scoop

Huzzah! It’s Friday, April 7, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“The regime has forced us to join hands with enemies. ... No one is supporting the Syrian people. Only God is on our side.”– the father of a boy injured in the chemical attack in Syria, reacting to the U.S. strike on a Syrian air base.
What You Need to Know
• Looks like we’ll be paying more at the pump. A gas tax designed to raise money for a massive road-repair and transportation-upgrade plan passed the California Legislature on Thursday. Local lawmakers voted against it.
• Did you know Neil Diamond, who will preside over a big ol’ sing-along tonight at Save Mart Center, wrote a Monkees hit?
• And to continue riffing on the government-in-your-pockets theme, there’s a new fee of more than $4,000 for new homes in Fresno.
• Button up your sedans and SUVs, northwest Fresno. There’s a car-burglary epidemic there.
What You Want to Know
• Turns out store gift cards aren’t forever. Usually because the stores aren’t, either.
• Pray you never need a bag of M&Ms as badly as this guy did.
• Can the Postal Service blame Amazon Prime for the increase in mailpeople bitten by dogs? The boom in online retails means more deliveries, which means more targets for Tank.
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• Movie reviews: “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “Going In Style” and “Your Name.”
• Critic Donald Munro calls StageWorks Fresno’s “The Christians” a worthwhile experience. Check it out.
• Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s Blazefest rock show at Paul Paul Theater.
• A handy roundup of neat stuff to do/see/hear in the live music and lively arts scenes.
Jody Murray
