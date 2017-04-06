Morning Scoop: ‘Mermaid’ mystery solved? Another dose of Smurfs. Grizzlies come to bat

Morning Scoop

Hey, all! It’s Wednesday, April 6, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.

Say what?

“This is absolutely a lethal condition. He cannot gain weight. I wish we could prosecute someone for this.” – Veterinarian Anna Boswell, referring to a 92-pound dog that normally should be about 40 pounds.

What You Need to Know

• How heartening to know that, at least in the early going, our California high-speed rail overlords could be British. Or Chinese. Or Italian. Or...

• Authorities may have figured out the identity of our mystery “mermaid” found wandering near Table Mountain casino.

• Anyone else find the phrase “nuclear option” more than a little over the top? (For context, see today’s Senate showdown over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.) It’s like calling a diaper change a “toxic-waste operation.” Oh. Wait.

• Speaking of bullet train route construction, the Clinton Avenue bridge over Highway 99 closes tonight, and will remain so for about six months. We can help you plan accordingly.

• Last night, Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko spoke at a campus event about dealing with trauma from being molested by a priest as a child. We’ll have more in The Bee soon about Bartko’s journey since he first opened up about it in January.

• Relatives of a 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by her aunt are as thunderstruck as we are. “That’s everybody’s question – why?” one says.

What You Want to Know

• Sounds like the new Smurfs movie could be fun trip to the theater for the under-6 crowds and a root canal for the over-6 people who accompany them.

• We asked a bunch of Fresno Grizzlies if they love baseball. What they said will astound you (not really; but it will warm you up for tonight’s season opener).

• A woman walking on girders of a Placer County bridge fell and plunged 60 feet. Because she tried to take a selfie. Her body, if not her self-respect, is expected to survive.

What You Don’t Want to Know

• A former Central High football star goes to Oklahoma to play college ball. That doesn’t work out. Now he’s accused of being a pimp for a former cheerleader who’s a daughter of the cheer coach and Holy Sooner Schooner what the heck?

• Watch out, that diaper bag (yes, we see today’s theme) is loaded – with a .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol. And wipes.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Athletic Director Jim Bartko speaks to Fresno State community about being molested as a child

