Bicycle buddies. Heroes save drowning child. Coach Patrick’s 709th. Your Morning Scoop

Salutations! It's Wednesday, April 5, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff.
Say what?
“She loved taking kids who didn’t have the opportunity and advantage that other kids had, and turning them into winners.”– Tim Samarin on his wife, former Clovis East High volleyball coach Vicki Samarin, who died at age 56.
What You Need to Know
• Cheers to a Fresno boy who earned a new bicycle with his good grades, then gave the bike to a friend who didn’t have one.
• Take a bow, James Patrick. As of last night, no high school baseball coach in Central Section history has won more career games than this Clovis Cougar.
• We’ve got a trio of heroes in the South Valley. All of them saved the life of a boy seen floating face-down in a pool at Tachi Palace hotel-casino.
• A woman was found walking in the middle of the street new Table Mountain Casino. Police said she doesn’t know who she is ... but told them she thinks she’s a mermaid.
• Pass through the Doorway of the Bizarre and into a world where a poll says 57 percent of Californians like what their state lawmakers are doing. Wait ... that’s for real?
What You Want to Know
• Here’s how Fresno Unified plans to protect its after-school programs from President Trump’s proposed budget cuts.
• The late-night talk show circuit has had its fun with Rep. Devin Nunes.
• Raise a toast to Eric Trump’s blunt honesty. “Nepotism is kind of a factor of life,” he says of his family, though he adds the kids have to prove themselves in the jobs into which they’re born.
• Amazon: You can order Girl Scout cookies from us. Girl Scouts: Forget you just read this.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Pro-tip for bad guys: Despite what you see in the movies, a skateboard is a horribly insufficient getaway vehicle.
• A man trying to chow down a huge doughnut in an eating contest choked to death – news that will put us off pastries for a while.
