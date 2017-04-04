500 guns. Keith Foster’s finger-pointing. Sanctuary California? Your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 4, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“People have come and taken verbal shots at staff, board members and including myself.” – Michael Hanson, former Fresno Unified superiendent, on school district board meetings. Hanson testified at a trial in which a teacher says the board should have protected her from sexually explicit allegations made at a meeting by a Hmong radio host.
What You Need to Know
• State agents made much about seizing 500 guns from a Clovis man two years ago, saying he was unfit to own them. They were so wrong.
• Keith Foster, a former No. 2 man in the Fresno Police Department, blames his family for getting involved in drug dealing and losing his job as deputy chief.
• Will California become a “sanctuary state” against immigration enforcement? A bill that would create exactly that passed the state Senate.
• The former CEO of a Fresno engineering company will spend a year in prison for embezzling more than half a million dollars from the firm’s pension plan.
• One last audience, one more outpouring of love and respect for TV newsman, sports buff and community crusader John Wallace.
• Tar Heels! Woo! Another North Carolina men’s basketball championship. That long history of fake classes “taken” mostly by UNC athletes – so worth it, right?
What You Want to Know
• Jim Bartko, Fresno State’s director of athletics, has been sharing his story of childhood abuse by a priest with the hope of stoking courage and hope in others. He speaks at 6 p.m. Wednesday at North Gym 118.
• A new website lets us track Yosemite’s bears on our phones. The info is delayed, though, because humans are more dangerous.
• Cheers to Clovis High’s James Patrick, who’s a win away from being the most victorious baseball coach in Central Section history.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• The story is supposed to be about a horse falling into a 5-foot-deep hole in Riverside. But the real the story is that animal and rider were returning from a Taco Bell run. Live mas!
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
