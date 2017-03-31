Your Morning Scoop: Taco Tots, microgreens and a pizza cake

We made it! It’s Friday, March 31, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution.” – the attorney for Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who will cooperate with congressional investigators in exchange for immunity.
What You Need to Know
• Pizza is now a wedding trend. Because pizza is life.
• If you thought depression was an American phenomenon, think again. It’s worldwide and it’s no joke.
• Sharknado: Not just a campy movie anymore.
• If you work at a convenience store in Florida and someone wants to pay with dirty pennies, let them.
What You Want to Know
• This season, the Fresno Grizzlies will serve Taco Tots and gourmet hot dogs on soft pretzel buns. We assume they’ll play some baseball, too.
• Meanwhile, River Park Farmer’s Market has Microgreens, which are more than sprouts, but not quite baby greens, and full of nutrient goodness ... you’ll just have to try them.
• Also in food news, the folks running Wendy’s social media gave McDonald’s a savage beatdown. We’re waiting for Arby’s to jump in the mix.
• Disney’s “Frozen” was not always intended as a tale of sisterly love. An early script had Elsa as a villain, which may have saved parents from having to hear “Let it Go,” a bazillion times.
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• The Slants, a band known for its free-speech battle in the U.S. Supreme Court, plays a free concert at Fresno City College.
• Here are quick recommendations from the live music and lively arts scenes.
• Reviews of movies opening in town this week: “T2: Trainspotting,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “The Baby Boss,”
• Can we get an “amen” for the Fresno StageWorks production of “The Christians”? The lead role of a preacher is played by ... a former preacher.
