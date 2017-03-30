Creepy ‘Star Trek’ statues. Devin Nunes in town. Jeff Bezo$. Your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 30, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“She was just a cool chick. … She was just really fun.”– Willow Coigny, talking about Jamie Snyder, who battled cancer, gave birth to twins, then died a day later.
What You Need to Know
• Tulare farmer, congressman and crazy-news magnet Devin Nunes drops into Fresno today. He’s here to meet ag leaders and talk about water.
• The federal judge in Hawaii who blocked President Trump’s travel ban on six Muslim-majority nations extended his order Wednesday.
• A SoCal museum now owns seven life-size (and more than a little creepy) wax figures of characters from the original “Star Trek” show. “I’m living a nerd’s dream,” the owner says. We say: Kirk never looked better.
• Stealing beer is bad enough. Throwing a gun into the mix turned a misdemeanor into a felony. Bad move, guys.
• A woman got two years in prison for posting on Facebook her brother’s jail writings about a murder. The post led to death of a witness of the slaying.
What You Want to Know
• All those Amazon Prime subscribers pay off for Jeff Bezos, as he nearly tops the list of the world’s richest people.
• Here are details of the visitation and funeral service for John Wallace, the longtime TV news anchor and all-around helpful guy who died Monday at age 71.
• The accounting firm responsible for the best-picture comedy of errors at the Oscars gets to keep the job. With one big caveat.
• When police asked her why her fiancé was dead on the porch, she replied, “Don’t worry about it.” That went over about as well as you’d imagine.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• No. There’s no way he could hide the gun in his ... No no no can’t unsee can’t unthink aaaaaaa...
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments