Morning Scoop: Fresno’s Ale Trail. Hungry spiders. Police in your phone

Say what?
“Not just a place to drink great beer, but a place to make great craft beer.”– Arthur Moye, managing investor of Full Circle Brewery, referring to downtown Fresno’s emerging “Ale Trail” and plans to start a brewmaking program with Fresno State.
What You Need to Know
• This tweet by a politics reporter for The Daily Beast got social media buzzing about our Devin Nunes editorial.
Devin Nunes' hometown paper, The Fresno Bee, has called for Select Committee & called Nunes 'inept and bewildering' https://t.co/RV1meheXJj— Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 28, 2017
• Would you sign up for a system that allows Fresno police to send alerts by text, email or social media?
• Britain to European Union: I don’t even know who you are anymore. The UK this morning officially set Brexit in motion.
• It looks like internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T will have greater latitude to sell your browsing habits. Because that’s something we all wanted.
• NFL owners have tweaked some things they think will make us happier football watchers, such as swifter play reviews (which sounds something like “quicker root canals.”)
What You Want to Know
• Bethany Clough, as she is wont to do (and we love that she does), tells us about Tower District retail and restaurant changes.
• They say it was a just big gator but it looked liked the filming of “Jurassic Park: Back to the Golf Course.”
• Facebook has added camera-based features that feel Snapchat-y. If you can’t buy ’em, copy ’em.
• Retirement sucks, he said. So they let him return to work for a day. At age 100.
• Colin Kaepernick has been a free agent for nearly three weeks. He still doesn’t have a (new) job in the NFL. Why? One factor: Politics.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Your morning happy thought: All the spiders in the world could eat all the humans in one year and still be hungry.
• Video shows what happens when an escalator acts like it turned sentient and wants to throw all those humans off its back.
