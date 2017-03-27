America, Inc. A spinach heart. Jeff Tedford speaks. Your Morning Scoop

Hey, now! It’s Monday, March 27, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“The government should be run like a great American company.” – Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and the leader of the White House’s new Office of American Innovation.
What You Need to Know
• Some magnificent scientists transformed spinach leaves into human heart tissue. It’s Popeye made real. You hear that, Bluto?
• Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford sat down with The Bee for an interview that ranged from wins and losses to the players’ classwork.
• Empowerment flows through the photos and models for Target’s swimwear line. Look: no Photoshop.
#TargetSwim wants you to love the body you're in. You can tell how great these woman must feel!— Nathan Nerland (@nathannerland) March 21, 2017
❤️ @DeniseBidot https://t.co/4rYtwuKkSX pic.twitter.com/jJG3474MSA
• The emotional story of Matheny Tract, a fading social experiment in rural Tulare County. Why do its residents continue to hang on? One word: passion.
• Farmer and Bee columnist David Mas Masumoto talks about the emotional politics of who “belongs” in the United States.
• Curtain call, please. Your girls basketball state champs: Clovis West High.
What You Want to Know
• Move over, “CSI.” The mock-trial squads of Fresno State have made an argument for national exposure.
• This guy had the right idea: Why miss your celebration of life because of the whole being-deceased thing? Hold the party before you die.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• The driver hit a deer with her Subaru. She told the deputy she was distracted. By a sasquatch.
• Submitted through gritted teeth: Two teenagers shot a girl in the head because she wouldn’t stop sending them Snapchats.
• TFW you spend a year in remote wilderness being filmed for a reality show no one wanted to see. “What couldn’t I have been on ‘The Voice’”?
