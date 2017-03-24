Grandma wins a sweet ride. FresYes Fest. A bad Siri prank. Your Morning Scoop

Woo hoo! It’s Friday, March 24, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“Did he violate the Espionage Act? I don’t know enough to make that determination right now. But ... it’s pretty obvious that he was perilously close.” – U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill on Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, who went public about surveillance intercepts that touched the Trump transition team.
What You Need to Know
• A 72-year-old Fresno grandma won an electric-blue Ford Mustang in a big-box store contest. There’s a Beach Boys song in there somewhere.
• There’s a great reason to be downtown tomorrow, with FresYes Fest bringing some of the best in local food, music and craft beer. Here are the details, plus a sip of one Tioga-Sequoia brewery’s loving tribute to baseball it’ll pour at the festival.
• This Siri prank isn’t funny. Don’t do it. Seriously. The cops will back me up on this.
• Uber is introducing a service that will allow parents to track their teenage children. Oh, the kids will love that.
What You Want to Know
• Wow. A Fresno woman who beat cancer during his pregnancy gave birth to twins, then died a day later.
• Protip to all humankind: Don’t take a selfie at the scene of a terrorist attack. Not good. Not good at all.
• Good luck to the Clovis West girls basketball team, which plays for a state championship Saturday. Here’s Andy Boogaard’s preview.
• After 20 minutes of mouth-to-snout resuscitation, a firefighter brought a dog back to life.
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• Here’s Rick Bentley’s review of the weekend’s big movie debut, “Power Rangers.” Also, Shirley MacLaine is in “The Last Word.”
• Roundups of nifty stuff to do in the live music and lively arts scenes.
• Roger Rocka’s “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a Peter Pan prequel, is a keeper.
• Did we mention FresYes Festival?
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
